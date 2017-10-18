BMI Research upbeat on renewables sector

Rising investor interest, supportive government policies and renewed efforts to channel investment into grid infrastructure are expected to bolster the renewable energy (RE) sector in the Philippines.

Fitch Group-owned BMI Research has revised its renewables forecasts for the country, noting that the project pipeline had “strengthened across the wind, solar, biomass and geothermal sectors.

Capacity is now expected to hit 5.4 gigawatts (GW) by 2026, from 4.3 GW previously, which will make the Philippines “one of the renewables outperformers in” Southeast Asia.

Non-hydro renewables generation is expected to top 19 terawatt-hours (TWh), up from the previous projection of 17.5 TWh.

BMI Research highlighted recent developments such as an agreement between Sunray Power, Inc. and the Energy department for the development of a 100-megawatt (MW) solar plant in Bamban, Tarlac; the proposed renewable portfolio standards (RPS) mandating distribution utilities to source a portion of their portfolio from RE; and a US Trade and Development Agency grant to Tayabas Geotehrmal Power for the development of a 60-100 MW geothermal facility in Luzon.

“[W]e have also seen the government take steps to reduce bottlenecks in project development and channel investment into improving the grid infrastructure, which is essential to the ongoing integration of renewable energy into the power network,” it said.

BMI said the government had reduced the time necessary to secure permits and licenses for renewables projects, citing the Energy Regulatory Commission’s approval of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines’s planned 230-kilovolt Mindanao transmission backbone project in April.