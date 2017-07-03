BMW 5 Series launched in India; Philippines this week

BMW India launched the seventh generation BMW 5 Series luxury sedan in one petrol and three diesel variants.

The new model will be launched in the Philippines today.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar drove in the business sedan at an event in Mumbai on Thursday last week. The BMW 5 Series was globally unveiled in October last year.

The BMW 5 Series is offered in three engine configurations: – a 520i with a 2.0-liter petrol engine; 520d with a 2.0-liter diesel engine; and 530d with a 3.0-liter diesel engine, all connected to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The 530d is available in two variants – Luxuryline and M Sport.

It will compete against the new Mercedes-Benz E Class, the Audi A6, the Jaguar XF, and the new entrants in the league — the Lexus ES and the Volvo S90.

Vikram Pawah, president and chief executive officer of BMW Group India, said the 5 Series contributes almost 30 percent to BMW’s sales in India, having sold more than 19,000 units since the German automaker entered India in 2007. More than 66,000 Bimmers are on the roads of India ever since, Pawah said.

BMW started making the new 5 Series at its Chennai plant on June 13. The plant has an annual production capacity of 11,000 units, where the Munich-headquartered automaker produces the BMW 1 Series, 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Turismo, 5 Series, 7 Series, X1, X3 and the X5.

Niche products such as the BMW i8, the M Sports sedans and the M Sport Coupes and compacts are imported as completely built units.

“We have further raised our commitment to Make in India by increasing the localization of the BMW cars up to 50 percent,” the BMW India boss said at the launch.

BMW Group India holds three brands in India – the BMW, luxury small-car brand Mini and the BMW Motorrad sports bikes. Besides, BMW Financial Services also operates in the banking, finance and insurance sectors.

Globally, BMW celebrated its 100th year in 2016.

