BMW announces technical upgrade campaign

Asian Carmakers Corporation (ACC), the official importer and distributor of BMW in the Philippines, is undertaking a technical upgrade campaign on specific BMW models.

The complimentary upgrade covers the airbag and ISOFIX systems of certain models. The airbag concern includes the 4th generation BMW 3 Series (1999 to 2004), 4th generation BMW 5 Series (2002 to 2003), and 1st generation BMW X5 (2003 to 2004) with inflators that may possibly have gas generators that propel metal fragments out when the front airbags are deployed.

The ISOFIX issue, on the other hand, includes the second generation BMW X3 (2010 to 2016) and BMW X4 (2014 to 2016) that are possibly equipped with rear seat fixing brackets that may not have the required strength to sustain against bending load or dynamic stress.

Owners of the models under this special campaign may avail of exclusive service, free of charge, in any of the eight accredited BMW dealerships nationwide. To verify if a vehicle is affected, BMW customers simply have to call their preferred accredited BMW dealership.

“Taking these preventive measures on the airbag and ISOFIX systems will enable older BMW models to be in-step with today’s premium automobile standards. Through this public announcement, we urge all owners of the possibly affected models to have certified BMW technicians inspect and expertly service their vehicles. With this quality measure, we aim to ensure our customers’ peace of mind in their continued experience of sheer driving pleasure,” said ACC President Maricar Parco.

ACC has a network of eight dealers nationwide: Auto Allee BMW in Eton Centris, North Edsa and Autohaus BMW, both in Quezon City; Motor Ventures BMW in Alabang, Muntinlupa; Prestige Cars BMW in Makati; Premier Cars BMW in Pampanga; Autobahn BMW in Bacolod; Autowelt BMW in Cebu; and Premium Motoren BMW in Cagayan de Oro.