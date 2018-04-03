BMW brings pure exhilaration to MIAS 2018

SMC Asia Car Distributors Corp. (SMCACDC), the exclusive importer and distributor of BMW in the Philippines, is set to open a world of exhilaration as it joins this year’s Manila International Auto Show (MIAS).

MIAS will be home to rare and iconic BMW automobiles and motorcycles from April 5 to 8 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

“We are proud to host an especially curated exhibit of the best of BMW at the Manila International Auto Show 2018, under the theme ‘Work and Play.’ The models that we will present truly embody not only this year’s concept, but also our promise of ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ in every journey,” said Maricar Parco, SMCACDC president.

Visitors to the MIAS are in for a visual feast as sought-after driving machines from BMW’s growing line-up will be out on display. The all-new BMW X3, the M division progeny BMW M2, the elegant four-door BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé, the BMW S 1000 RR superbike, the urban dwellers’ favorite BMW G 310 R, and the first-ever BMW G 310 GS are among the exclusive highlights that will fuel the excitement.

Taking center stage and pumping additional adrenaline to the event will be a showcase of the most powerful letter in the world, the BMW M. BMW will unite the rich heritage of the brand’s celebrated performance division with present day innovations in precision and agility.

The first success story of BMW in motor sports and dubbed as one of the best super cars ever made, the only BMW M1 in the Philippines, will make a rare appearance that shouldn’t be missed. This will be complemented by a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with one of the limited 200 units of the BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition, which imbibes the latest motor racing technology and unique design that render it track-ready and an exceptional collector’s item.

Apart from the slew of vehicles, guests will be able to unlock a dynamic experience when they visit the BMW Pavilion. A chance to win limited BMW gifts await the young and young at heart while they indulge in the exclusive BMW Lifestyle, which will feature merchandise at special rates.

SMCACDC was appointed by the BMW Group as importer, distributor, and service provider of BMW automobiles in the country in 2017.

SMCACDC is a wholly-owned Filipino company under San Miguel Corp. chaired by Ramon Ang.

In the Philippines, BMW has the widest dealership network in the luxury vehicle segment with eight full service dealer facilities nationwide. The brand also has a growing motorcycle business with five BMW Motorrad dealerships.