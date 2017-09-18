BMW holds Xpo 2017 to showcase brand, technologies

Celebrating its passion for creating unparalleled experiences, Asian Carmakers Corp., the official importer and distributor of BMW in the Philippines, hosted the BMW Xpo 2017 from September 15 to 17 at the BMW Pavilion in Bonfiacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City. Valued BMW clientele, enthusiasts and the general motoring public got the chance to discover pure exhilaration and bear witness to the much anticipated annual showcase of the brand’s latest automobiles and activities for adults and children alike.

“BMW has consistently led unique and exciting customer experiences, pushing boundaries through daring and visionary creations that do not compromise the ultimate goal: Sheer Driving Pleasure. This event demonstrates our dedication to delivering premium mobility that allows us to be the pioneer of Joy,” said ACC president Maricar Parco. “There’s no better way to share our journey and vision than through the BMW Xpo 2017, with no less than our customers and industry partners.”

Under the theme “Experience Sheer Driving Pleasure,” this year’s BMW Xpo reflected the brand’s strengthened drive to create memorable individual journeys with not only its segment-leading vehicles, but also activities that help develop a better understanding of the heart of the BMW brand –Joy. The event featured three exhibitions of BMW’s core values that deliverthe brand’s commitment to bring Joy in every aspect of mobility: Visionary, Precious, and Thrilling.

Visionary

BMW’s constant pursuit for automotive excellence, passion for innovation, and vision for the future of automobile were on full display, with the latest generation of BMW’s most-successful business sedan, the all-new BMW 5 Series, leading the roster. Other featured vehicles represented the brand’s ground-breaking concepts for the mobility of tomorrow along with a fascinating augmented reality experience with the Vision Next 100 Concept Car and BMW 5 Series through the BMW Vision Gate.

Precious

BMW’s most precious pieces, embodying timeless elegance and pure adrenaline, came together to form a truly delightful experience. The epitome of contemporary luxury, the BMW 7 Series, was displayed together with the newest collection of BMW Lifestyle. Curated modern apparel and accessories to match every individual with a discerning palate were also presented by Hugo Boss.

Even the smallest of BMW fans looked forward to limitless pleasure as the event included a Junior Drivers’ Course and Kiddie Dome with arts and crafts activities for the young and young at heart, making the event a family affair.

Thrilling

The most powerful letter in the world, M, took guests to where too much is just right. Visitors feasted their eyes on the first-ever BMW M2, the intensified BMW M4 in Competition Package, and select vehicles in the exclusive M Sport trim. There were also adrenaline pumping activities such as a digital experience in which guests may created their own BMW M Statement image and become part of the M movement.

Guests even immersed in the thrill of making life a ride with BMW Motorrad. The growing Heritage Line, including the pure riding machine BMW R nineT that embodies the quality and tradition of the BMW Motorrad brand, was showcased together with motorcycles from the Adventure and Sport Lines.

Apart from the interactive highlights, participants also test-drove the latest BMW vehicles, while aspiring BMW owners chose from a wide range of certified pre-owned vehicles or the BMW Premium Selection at special prices. During the three-day fête, limited offers on all brand-new BMW vehicles were also be available along with a chance to win exclusive raffle prizes.

“With all of these thrilling activities and world-class display of premium automobiles, the BMW Xpo 2017 represent sour strengthened commitment to delivering Sheer Driving Pleasure today and the years to come,” Parco said.