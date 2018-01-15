BMW M increases number of exclusive showrooms worldwide

Demand within the high-performance automobile segment is on the increase, as are the expectations of customers: BMW M is reacting accordingly with its trade organization by expanding its worldwide network of exclusive showrooms.

During the last four years, the number of BMW M certified dealers has doubled worldwide to 850 businesses. The latest example of this is the exclusive location “Performance Munich Autos” in Singapore, where BMW M and BMW M Performance models are offered in addition to M specific workshop services.

“The BMW M brand is celebrating its 45th anniversary and we have been constantly building on your success. 2016 was a record year for BMW M with sales of 67,900 vehicles, and this year too we have grown significantly. Up until the end of November 2017, BMW M sold significantly more BMW M and BMW M Performance models than during the entire business year 2016. By the end of the decade, we will exceed the mark of 100,000 vehicle sold,” explained Peter Quintus, vice president of Sales and Marketing at BMW M on the occasion of the official opening of Performance Munich Autos.

“The new showroom reflects the dynamic character of the BMW M brand and fulfils the wish of many customers for an exclusive retail experience,” added Paul de Courtois, managing director, BMW Group Asia.

With a total area of 4,500 square metres, the new showroom exclusively showcases BMW M models and two BMW M Performance models. An Individual Lounge has been integrated where customers have the possibility to individualise their cars according to their very own wishes. The area is equipped with samples of colors, applications, and leather upholstery for easy reference.

There is also an attractively designed Delivery Suite that offers an unforgettable handover experience for customers. Once the paperwork has been signed, customers are welcomed to the Delivery Suite where the lights are off. There, they first see a personal message congratulating them on their new purchase, followed by a corresponding product video. Finally, the room is gradually illuminated until the customer’s vehicle stands completely in the spotlight. Following the personal handover, the customer can drive his or her new car directly out of the Delivery Suite.

In the new showroom, key elements of the BMW Group’s Future Retail Programme meet the exclusive world of BMW M. High-class showroom furnishings, exclusively equipped vehicles and innovative digital communication tools such as the Virtual Product Presentation (VPP) offer customers and showroom employees alike a whole new sales experience. With the M Mobile Customiser App developed exclusively for tablets, even vehicle configuration becomes an impressive experience.

The Mobile Customiser enables vehicle configurations to be transferred wirelessly onto a high-definition display in a highly realistic and detailed representation – including colors, equipment options and packages for the specific BMW M or BMW M Performance model. The customer is assisted by a specially trained BMW Product Genius.

“The new showroom in Singapore is path-breaking. We will continue to push ahead with this concept and, of course, also further increase the number of certified dealers worldwide,” Quintus said.