BMW makes changes

The Web.com Tour’s BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation, which is played annually in the Greenville area and features celebrities and amateurs playing alongside the competing pros, has changed a hosting course and named four primary charities that will benefit from this year’s event from May 17-20.

The Cliffs Valley will join Furman University Golf Club and Thornblade Club as tournament host courses, and Children’s Hospital of Greenville Health System, Cliffs Residents Outreach, Mobile Meals of Spartanburg and Upstate SC STEM Collaborative are the primary charities.

Other local philanthropic organizations will also have opportunities to earn funds. The tournament has donated more than $12.7 million to charity since 2001.

The tournament will again be broadcast on Golf Channel.

Volunteer registration is open through bmwcharitygolf.com, and volunteers may select one of the four featured charities to donate proceeds from hours worked.

The tournament has a new executive director in Steve Sellery and tournament director in Mike McGovern, the tournament’s former operations director. Sellery is a sports marketing entrepreneur who was also director of sports marketing at Golf Channel and director of event marketing & partnerships at The Cliffs collection of seven courses.

PGA Tour gives

The PGA Tour announced it donated $180 million to charities in 2017, surpassing the previous year’s record by $14 million. The 2017 donations bring the tour’s all-time charitable amount to $2.65 billion, which includes donations made by tournaments on all of the tour’s entities.

The Web.com Tour has been a staple of the PGA Tour’s charitable giving. In 2017, the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship raised more than $2.1 million for central Ohio charities and Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

TNS