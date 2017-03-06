BMW is premium mobility provider for Asean 2017 Summit

Asian Carmakers Corporation (ACC), the official importer and distributor of BMW in the Philippines, has been chosen by the Philippine government as the official premium mobility partner of the 2017 Association of South East Asian Nation (Asean) Summit 2017.

As a courtesy to the visiting dignitaries, ACC will provide more than 300 specially commissioned BMW 7 Series, BMW X5, and BMW 5 Series vehicles for ministers and leaders from the ten Asean member-nations and dialogue partners throughout the year-long summit.

Executive Secretary Salvador Campo Medialdea and ACC President Maricar Parco signed the contract to formalize the ACC’s designation as the premium vehicle provider at the Kalayaan Hall of Malacañan Palace. Asean 2017 National Organizing Council (NOC) Director General for Operations Marciano Paynor Jr. and ACC Chairman Emeritus Gov. Jose Ch. Alvarez of Palawan witnessed the private ceremony.

“We are truly honored to play an integral role in the Asean 2017. As the preferred premium vehicle provider for Asean Summit 2017, we strengthen our commitment to support government projects that drive economic growth and social progress for the benefit of the local automotive industry, the Filipino people, and the Asia-Pacific Region,” said Alvarez.

With this year’s theme, “Partnering for Change, Engaging the World,” the Asean 2017’s thematic priorities include people-centered initiatives, peace and stability, maritime security and cooperation, inclusive and innovative-led growth, Asean resiliency, and Asean as the model of regionalism. Apart from ministerial meetings throughout the year, leaders of the 10 Asean member-states that includes Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, and Brunei will be joined by Asean dialogue partners, namely USA, Japan, South Korea and China.

ACC is a wholly-owned Filipino company under the Alvarez Group of Companies, and is headed by Alvarez.

The company boasts of the widest dealership network in the luxury vehicle segment with eight dealers, including Auto Allee BMW in Eton Centris, North Edsa, Quezon City; Autohaus BMW in Quezon City; Motor Ventures BMW in Alabang, Muntinlupa; Prestige Cars BMW in Makati City; Premier Cars BMW in Pampanga; Autobahn BMW in Bacolod City; Autowelt BMW in Cebu City; and Premium Motoren BMW in Cagayan de Oro City.