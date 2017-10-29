Bo glad to see Fighting Maroons respond to challenge

University of the Philippines (UP) head coach Bo Perasol was elated to see his players respond to his message from their previous loss.

After a demoralizing 64-73 defeat to University of the East on October 22, Perasol lashed out at the Fighting Maroons, with his voice reverberating in the hallway near their dugout at the FilOil Flying V Centre and in the press room.

A calm coach then faced some members of the media afterwards, saying that his message for his players was about accountability—of having to own up to the chances given to them.

And so the Maroons replied to their second-year mentor with a come-from-behind 59-56 win against Far Eastern University (FEU) behind Paul Desiderio’s game-winning triple on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena, snapping their two-game losing skid in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s basketball tourney.

“Yes they did,” said Perasol when asked if his players responded to his message of accountability.

Perasol shared that he apologized to his wards for his actions the last time out. Nevertheless, he insisted that the subject matter of his tounge-lashing stayed the same.

“I apologized to them with the way I acted. Although the message of what I told them remains the same. I was preaching to them about being in control though at that time I was really out of control. But the message remains the same that we have to be accountable to what we do,” explained Perasol.

Besides team captain Desiderio, the veteran tactician also praised his other players for their effort on both ends of the floor in their bid to get back to the winning track.

“The other players also had big contributions because we were not able to score for a long time. And our defense, especially our zone defense, held up for us. I think that was the one that gave us the opportunity to win the game,” said Perasol.

“It was a big morale-boosting win for us. Like what I said, we just need to undergo our struggles in order for us to grow. But while we’re struggling and sometimes argue, what’s important is that we have the same goal in mind and that is to uplift our program.”

With the victory that saw the State U erase a 12-point deficit in the final frame, the Diliman-based cagers’ dream of returning to the Final Four after decades of missing out is within reach again.

UP is now sitting on joint fourth with FEU as both teams carry identical 5-6 win-loss records.

Perasol, however, said that they have to focus more on how they will go up against their opponents in their remaining assignments.

“In fact, we are not talking about our standings because it gives us undue pressure. We just talk about enjoying the game, just making sure that we will have a chance and just play the way we did in the first part.”

JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA