Board to discuss long-term strategy for 2030 with global financial leaders

INTERNATIONAL development financial institution Asian Development Bank (ADB) discusses its Strategy 2030 at the 51st Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors in Pasig City, today May 6.

Strategy 2030 includes ADB’s goals and plan of action toward a prosperous and sustainable region in the next decade.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd, representing the Philippines as the host country, welcomes the assembly participants.

Anchored on the theme: “Linking People and Economies for Inclusive Development,” the assembly aims to look at global and regional issues affecting the developments in Asia and the Pacific while exploring how ADB and its development partners can work together to achieve a more resilient and sustainable region.

The meeting brings together more than 3,000 participants composed of finance ministers, development partners, members of civil society, as well as representatives of multilateral institutions and central bank governors of ADB member countries.

Established in 1966, ADB has been committed to reducing poverty in Asia and the Pacific region through a policy of inclusive economic growth, environmentally sustainable program, and regional integration.

This year, the bank pivots to the future of financing as members of its board of governors discuss the strategies to meet new challenges for the region and how emerging technologies will affect job creation in Asia.

The ADB assembly includes various seminars.

There will be a seminar on addressing gender gaps through women empowerment and economic opportunities.

Another seminar will tackle the private sector’s increasing role in meeting Asia’s huge infrastructure needs now estimated at $1.7 trillion annually until 2030.

There will also be discussions on new technologies in finance, investing in community-led solutions for climate and disaster resilience, and promoting inclusive growth through inter-subregional cooperation

The Philippines, as the host country, has also organized various programs to discuss the country’s economic direction and development prospects. This year’s annual meeting is the first carbon neutral AM held in Manila.

Experts in international economics and digital finance will also share updates on these fields in the third millennium.

The Department of Finance (DoF), one of the participating agencies in the meeting said experts in banking and finance would serve as panelists.

The assembly also serves as an avenue to discuss tectonic shifts in the global economy as well as the challenges confronted by international governance institutions.

Meanwhile, the Metro Manila Development Authority has deployed about 8,000 police officers to secure the event.

Annual report

Recently, the ADB through its annual report released on April 28, 2018, notes that its operations during the past year had reached a record of$32. 2 billion. This translates into a 26-percent increase, as the bank successfully met the growing needs of the Asia and the Pacific region.

The report also highlighted the importance of partnerships for ADB in scaling up project financing and for sharing development know-how and expertise.

With the support of donors, the bank established five new trust funds in 2017 aimed at unlocking capital for climate investments through innovative financial products, and increasing private sector participation in climate change mitigation and adaptation projects.

ADB also helped cities prepare high-priority urban infrastructure investments, increase mobilization of domestic resources, and integrate high-level technology into infrastructure project designs.

The ADB annual report also notes that the bank’s total operations in 2017 consisted of $20.1 billion in loans, grants, and investments from its own resource including non-sovereign operations of $2.3 billion; $11.9 billion in co-financing from bilateral and multilateral agencies and other financing partners; and $201 million in technical assistance.

These figures are based on ADB’s performance measure of commitments, or the amount of loans, grants, and investments signed in a given year.

ADB introduced the measure in 2017 to promote project readiness at approval stage, expedite post-approval steps, and get closer to project disbursement by placing more emphasis on when the projects are signed rather than when they are approved by ADB’s board of directors.

“We began a new chapter in meeting development needs across Asia and the Pacific in 2017,” said ADB President Takehiko Nakao.

“With the merger of the bank’s concessional Asian Development Fund lending operations with the ordinary capital resources balance sheet from the start of 2017, ADB has a solid capital base to support our operations going forward,” he added.

ADB’s financing of climate mitigation and adaptation also reached a record $4.5 billion in 2017, which showed a 21 percent increase from the previous year.

“We continue to combine finance with innovative solutions to respond better to the region’s diverse and specific challenges such as rapid urbanization, climate change, and growing demand for water and energy,” Nakao said.

Meanwhile, the bank is optimistic that it is in a good position to achieve its $6 billion annual climate financing target by 2020. It also mobilized an additional $606 million from external financing, bringing total climate financing to $5.2 billion last year.

On the downside, the report notes that ADB’s disbursements had decreased to $11.1 billion in 2017 from $12.3 billion in 2016. The bank’s co-financing also fell short of ADB’s targets.

“We will come up with concrete measures to increase disbursements and co-financing, building on the new ADB procurement policy approved in April 2017 and ongoing efforts to leverage the bank’s resources,” Nakao added.