Board to release final list of human rights claimants

The Human Rights Victims’ Claims Board (HRVCB) will release on Monday the final list of claimants whose compensation pleas were granted.

In a forum in Quezon City on Saturday, the board’s chairwoman, Lina Sarmiento, said 11,029 out of 75,730 claims received had been approved.

“We will make public the list on Monday. This is a requirement under the law, before we pay the claims,” she said.

Claimants have already been asked to open accounts at state-owned Land Bank of the Philippines to receive the money.

Under Republic Act 10766, the HRVCB—formed in 2013—shall finish its work within four years from May 12, 2014.

“Without the publication of the final list, we cannot start paying,” Sarmiento told reporters.

According to her, the funds will be distributed on Tuesday until May 11.

Sarmiento said during the forum that out of the total number of claims denied, the board received about 6,300 appeals.

The board has decided on 5,000 appeals so far, she said.