Boat found; no sign of life

LIMAY, Bataan: The Philippine Coast Guard on Monday reported that a motorized boat that left Mariveles town here nine days ago for Naic, Cavite was found in Nasugbu, Batangas but minus the operator and 11

passengers.

The Coast Guard (CG) Bataan station in Limay town said it received a radio message from the CG Batangas station of finding motor boat Christian Angel with one of its outriggers broken.

A call to CG Batangas station confirmed the report and relatives identified the boat as the one used by the missing persons.

The Bataan Coast Guard said it was in continuous search for the missing persons in Corregidor and Bataan but results were negative.

An unconfirmed report said that tied on the boat were two goats that the passengers brought with them but that the animals were already dead.

CG Batangas station would not confirm finding the dead animals.