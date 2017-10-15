Boat sinks, seaside houses destroyed by huge waves, heavy rains

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Heavy rains and huge waves battered seaside houses and sank a fishing boat in the southern Philippine port city of Zamboanga, but authorities said there were no reports of casualties.

Advertisements

The Coast Guard plucked out over two dozen fishing crewmembers at sea and brought them ashore in Zamboanga. The boat was caught in the middle of a bad weather and eventually sank near Santa Cruz Island.

Dozens of wooden houses were also uprooted from stilts and swept away by the raging waves in at least four villages. Heavy rains also flooded many streets here as in the past and local officials blamed clogged drainage and canals for the flooding. But many areas in Zamboanga have inadequate or no drainage and canals, aggravated by people who throw their trash in rivers.

Weather experts said the rains were caused by the inter-tropical convergence zone (ITCZ), which affected not only the southern Philippines, but the rest of the country. AL JACINTO