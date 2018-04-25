Boat strafed in Basilan sea; 4 wounded

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Unidentified gunmen strafed a motorized boat on Tuesday and wounded at least four people off the restive pro­vince of Basilan.

Police said the attackers, who were also on a boat, opened fire on the victims who came from the town of

Lantawan in Basilan and were on their way to the neighboring province of Sulu. Both Basilan and Sulu are part of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The victims were rescued and brought to Zamboanga City for emergency medical treatment.

Police are investigating the motive of the attack as no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

Last week, gunmen also sprayed bullets on a house in the town of Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan and killed four of its occupants, one of them a former village chieftain. Police said it arrested one of the suspects.

It was unclear whether the attack was an offshoot of a clan war or political violence since village elections are coming up.

Political violence is notorious in the autonomous region where various rebel groups are actively operating and clan wars always play a part in the polls where opposing or feuding candidates are hotly contesting elective positions.