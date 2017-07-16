Bob Arum backs Ancajas’ US fight bid

Jerwin Ancajas’ dream to fight in the United States is now within reach.

Top Rank Promotion chief Bob Arum said he is going to give the reigning Filipino International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight champion a fight this year in the US after his impressive second title defense recently in Australia.

“I talked to Michael Koncz to schedule (Jerwin) Ancajas a fight this year in the United States,” Arum, who also promotes Filipino ring icon Manny Pacquiao, told The Manila Times via overseas call.

“Jerwin can be a good attraction because he’s fighting in a good division (super flyweight),” he added.

Although there’s no opponent yet to challenge Ancajas (27-1-1 win-loss-draw record with 18 knockouts), Arum said he was really impressed with the 25-year-old fighter from Panabo, Davao del Norte.

Ancajas crushed Japanese fighter Teiru Kinoshita via seventh round technical knockout win last July 2 at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia as one of the undercard fights in the Pacquiao-Jeff Horn main event bout.

The fight in the US could be his third title defense and one of the options is a unification bout against super flyweight champions like Japanese World Boxing Organization champion Naoya Inoue and Thai World Boxing Council (WBC) Wisaksil Wangek.

Ancajas won the IBF belt last September 3 in Taguig City via unanimous decision win, and successfully defended the belt last January 29 in Macau, China with a spectacular sixth round technical knockout victory over Jose Alfredo Rodriguez of Mexico.

JOSEF RAMOS