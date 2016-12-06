BOC to auction P27M ‘hot goods’

FORTY-SIX containers of hot goods will be auctioned by the Bureau of Customs in a public auction next week at the Manila International Container Port (MICP).

MICP Auction and Cargo Disposal Division chief Gerry Macatangay said the bureau expects to earn more than P27 million from the bidding of these goods.

To be auctioned are three 40-footer container vans containing one electric car and nine electric passenger multicabs, two scooter bikes and one all-terrain vehicle (ATV) with a floor price of P1,028,170.50.

Three E-bikes with a floor price of P60,000 will also be sold to qualified bidders.

Also to be sold are one used Honda CRV 2000 model pegged at P150,000; a Toyota 1986 model valued at P36,000, one unit of Chevrolet Venture with a floor price of P30,000 and two units of Hyundai Starex ambulance with a floor price of P848,000.

A 40-footer container full of computer CPUs, mouse and keyboards will also be auctioned.

Also up for bidding are two 40-footer containers of Alejandrino I wine for P1,901,400.

Other goods to be auctioned are glass bottles, golf bags, galvanized steel sheets and clothes.

Public viewing of the merchandise and pre-bid conference is on December 12 and 13.WILLIAM B DEPASUPIL