BoC can provide P300B for hike in teachers’ pay

THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) can provide the more than P300 billion needed by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to fund the call of public school teachers to double their salaries

Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña gave this assurance on Monday, saying that with the reforms being implemented at the graft-ridden agency, the bureau can easily surpass its assigned P598 billion collection target for the year, and even level it up to a trillion pesos, which is more than enough to address the demand of public school teachers as well as by other government workers.

“It’s s possible, its possible. What happens in the Bureau of Customs is that so much revenue is lost because of the corruption that is going on,” Lapeña said at the weekly Green and Clean Forum at the Manila Hotel, hosted by former senator Joey Lina and Dr. Mike Aragon.

Accordingly to him, the bureau can easily hit its P598 billion target and it can be doubled and even tripled with proper valuation or correct assessment of goods coupled with faster facilitation and other reform measures aimed at minimizing if not eradicating corruption.

Lapeña pointed out that the five-point reforms he has initiated since he assumed office in September last year have already significantly improved the collection with record-breaking performance during the last four months of 2017.

But he said he is not yet fully satisfied because there is still room for improvement and much can still be done to further improve the bureau’s collection.

Lapeña explained that a container van-full of goods has a conservative value of P1 million and based on the 12 percent value-added tax (VAT) alone, it is already equivalent to P120,000 per container, adding that if multiplied by the number of containers that arrive can fetch an average of P105 billion a month.

“If [P105 billion] is multiplied by 12 months or let us say at 10 months only, that is P1.05 trillion. That is hypothesis though],” the Customs chief said.

“We go by hard data. The statistics of goods coming from China is $42 billion [P2.1 trillion at an exchange rate of P50:$1]. But once the goods reached the Philippines, it is just $18 billion. So that’s one-third, [almost]two-thirds is lost. And that is for China alone,” he pointed out.

Considering the discrepancy, Lapeña said it simply means that there is undervaluation and also the revenue lost is proportionate to the value of the goods.

“So if we can just address the corruption, the undertable grease money, the funds [P300 billion] that we are talking about is possible to raise. It’s possible,” he added.

President Duterte earlier promised to increase the salaries of some 880,000 public school teachers and instructed the DBM and revenue-generating agencies of the government to find means to also double the salary of teachers, similar to what had been done to the officers and men of the Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines.