BoC cautions public vs online love scams

USING the Bureau of Customs (BoC) as conduit, so-called online “love scammers” are again back in business to extort money from unsuspecting Filipino men and women who are searching for foreign partners.

Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena issued the warning over the weekend after he received a complaint from a scammed resident of Pangasinan by an Internet sweetheart who befriended and promised her a package containing signature bags and gadgets.

“If things are too good to be true, get out, that’s a trap,” Lapena said.

The victim was duped to pay P30,000 to a certain Jenalyn Miranda for the release of the package said to be held by Customs.

After paying Miranda via money transfer, however, the suspects asked for an additional P80,000 again for the release of the package.

From January to September 2017, the BoC’s help desk received a total of 1,263 reports and inquiries on various online scams.

From this, there were 412 reports made via phone calls, 159 via emails and 692 via social media.

The numbers, however, reflect both verified incidents of scam and those that were merely reported but remained unverified because the caller or the email sender did not provide further details.

The scam begins with the ‘love scammer’ introducing himself as a foreigner from either Australia, the United Kingdom or the United States, getting in touch with their prospective victims online using social networking sites like Facebook, Internet chat rooms or other dating sites.

After befriending the victims online for several weeks or months, they would send a message that they have sent a box containing expensive gifts like designer bags, jewelry, gadgets like laptops and smartphones via international door-to-door parcel complete with tracking number and invoice for the supposed shipment.

After several days, the victims would then receive an email, a phone call, or a text allegedly from an officer or an employee of the BoC informing them that the package was held in Customs and that it would be sent to them only after they pay duties and taxes to be deposited in a designated bank account or money transfer service.

The alleged BoC official would even provide details of the breakdown of Customs duties and taxes as proof.

Even after depositing the money, however, the victims would never get their packages.

The scammers used non-existent couriers like SpeedEx Cargo, Speed Cargo, Global Express Cargo, Skyline Delivery Express, Express Cargo, Blue Express, Airtrack Cargo, United Global, Alpha Blink, Sky Express, Quick Cargo, Oceanic Delivery, ABC Cargo, Unifed, Link Up Freight, ECC Cargo, ACC Cargo and Union Cargo.

Lapena explained that the BoC only deals and communicates with accredited consolidator, forwarder or courier directly in charge of a particular package, and does not call, text or email the receiver if a problem arises.

He said the Customs bureau does not also give assessments and computations of duties and taxes by email or text but only on official BoC document that are payable only to the bureau and not through any bank or money transfer service.

The public is advised to be careful in dealing with “who they interact online and who they transact with.”

“If in case a stranger texted or chatted you of an unclaimed package held by BoC, or there is money in the package, you can double check the existence of the package by reaching the BoC Helpdesk at 705-6000 or by sending us a message at our Facebook page Bureau of Customs PH,” Lapena said.

Victims of online scams are also advised to report the incidents to the cybercrime divisions of the Philippine National Police or National Bureau of Investigation.