BoC chief dissolves Port of Manila unit

ALL 15 sections of the Formal Entry Division (FED) of the Port of Manila (PoM) have been closed as part of continuing reform programs being implemented by Bureau of Customs (BoC) Commissioner Isidro Lapeña to rid the bureau of rampant corruption.

“We will be having a queuing system for our importers and brokers. All 15 sections of the PoM and [soon the]Manila International Container Port [MICP] will be removed to lessen face-to-face transactions and familiarity between and among Customs examiners and appraisers, Customs brokers and processors and to prevent collusion,” Lapeña said in a news briefing on Monday.

The queuing system is now being pilot-tested at the PoM and once perfected, according to the Customs chief, would be implemented in all collection districts throughout the country.

Lapeña said there was marked improvement at the graft-ridden bureau since he assumed office but admitted that “benchmarking,” an illegal form of assessing the value of goods and one of the main sources of corruption, still exists.

“One method of mitigating the problem of Customs employee- and Customs- broker collusion /conspiracy is the removal of FED sections,” he added.

Under the new queuing system, Lapeña explained, any examiner can be assigned to any broker or shipment at any given time, which would effectively remove familiarity with brokers and importers.

In the old system, each shipment is assigned to a particular section.

Brokers and importers are also assured of an examiner during office hours to attend to their shipments, a matter that would also test the competence and efficiency of examiners because they have to know the correct assessment and valuation of a particular commodity.

“The removal of FED sections will also check the competence of the Customs examiners or appraisers aside from preventing the conspiracy between the bureau employees and stakeholders. With the passage of the CMTA [Customs Modernization and Tariff Act], we also have to check if our employees are adept with the new laws on Customs,” PoM Collector Ernie Aquino said.

Aquino added that the queuing system can also be used to verify if the Customs examiners are applying “bencmarking” or the correct valuation.

Prior to the dissolution of the FED, Lapeña sacked all 30 section chiefs of the FED of both the PoM and MICP.

He assured all stakeholders that their goods would be out of the Customs zone within two hours upon submission of complete and proper documents.

On the accreditation of importers, the Customs chief said a queuing system was also implemented on a “first-come, first-served basis,” adding that permits would be out within five days upon submission of complete documents.

“Applicants with complete documents should get their permit within five days. It should be released by the Accreditation and Management Office within the said period, if not the Office of the Commissioner will release it to them and the chief of the AMO will be explaining to me why it was not finished in five days,” Lapeña said.

According to the Customs commissioner, there were some 1,200 applications for accreditation when he assumed the Customs post but it went down to 236 when he ordered streamlining of the process.

He said it would be down to zero within the week.