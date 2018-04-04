BoC exceeds March collection target

THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) exceeded its collection target by P265 million for the month of March, Customs Commissioner Isidro S. Lapena said on Tuesday.

The bureau collected P45.398 billion, exceeding its target of P45.133 billion.

Despite the two non-working holidays in March, 12 ports either maintained or exceeded their revenue collection for the month, while five collection districts, including the so-called “flagship ports,” failed to hit their targets.

The Port of Batangas topped the list with a total collection of P11.542 billion, 10.5 percent higher than its P10.449 billion target; followed by the Port of Limay with P2.896 billion; Port of Cebu, P2.189 billion, Port of Davao, P1.755 billion, Port of Subic, P1.655 billion, and Cagayan de Oro, P1.625 billion.

The San Fernando port collected P278 million, Port of Clark, P154 million, Port of Tacloban, P68 million, Port of Legazpi, P22.10 million, Port of Surigao, P4 million, and Port of Aparri, P6 million. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL