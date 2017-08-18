BoC fails to meet 1st semester target

THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) has collected P212.16 billion in duties and taxes for the first six months of the year, lower by P6.54 billion from the P218.7 billion target for the period.

The first semester collection was, however, 11.3 percent higher than the P190 billion reported for the same period last year.

Of the 17 collection districts, 10 ports exceeded their collection targets for the first six months.

But the seven ports that did not meet their assigned collection targets were among the biggest districts where the bulk of the bureau’s yearly intake comes from. They include the Port of Manila (PoM) and the Manila International Container Port (MICP), the BoC’s so-called “flagship” ports, as well as the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) collection district and the Port of Cebu.

The 10 ports that met their targets for the first semester were those in San Fernando, Legaspi, Iloilo, Tacloban Surigao, Cagayan de Oro, Zamboanga, Davao, Subic and Clark.

The records show that the BoC surpassed its targets for the months of January, March and May but collections were down in February, April and June.

Those that missed their revenue goals in June also included the PoM, MICP, NAIA, and the ports of Cebu, Clark, Iloilo, Limay, Subic and Tacloban.

Despite the bureau’s poor collection performance, Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon congratulated all port collectors and employees for their efforts in improving the bureau’s revenue collections.

Faeldon said the BoC was working on several developmental projects designed to beef up its workforce, improve IT systems, modernize facilities and operations, and enforce stricter border security to further improve collections.

For 2017, the BoC has been assigned a total collection target of P459.6 billion.