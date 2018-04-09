BOC files charges against 2 ATI officials

TWO top officials of giant port operator Asian Terminal Inc. (ATI) are in hot water following findings by the Bureau of Customs (BoC) that they connived in the illegal withdrawal of 105 container vans despite a pending alert order.

Charges for violations of Sections 1401 (Unlawful Importation or Exportation) and Section 1424 (Removing Goods from Customs Custody) of Republic Act No. 10863, known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) of 2016, were filed against ATI Assistant Vice-President for South Harbor Operations Steve Realuyo and Shift Manager Darwin Dalmaci by the Bureau Action Team Against Smugglers (BATAS) before the` Department of Justice (DoJ).

BATAS is the investigation and prosecution arm of the BoC.

The Manila Times tried to get the side of the accused ATI officials but the firm’s communications office said that they have no comment about the case. Earlier, ATI said none of its employees was responsible for the lifting of any alert order on the controversial cargoes.

Also charged were 19 corporate officials and four brokers of the six involved importing firms, namely: Premiere Oak Lumber and Wood Products Corp., Spectrum Highlands Marketing Corp., Megaabundancesteel Indent Trading Corp., Abundancegain Indent Trading Corp., Paragon Platinum International Trading Corp., and Imperialfoods and Agricultural Prod.

All six companies alternately used the same four customs brokers.

“The cases were filed in compliance with the directive of Commissioner Isidro S. Lapena to go after those involved in the incident by filing the appropriate charges against them,” said Balmyrson Valdez, director of the BOC-Legal Service and executive head of BATAS.

Lapena explained that all alerted shipments must be subjected to 100-percent examination before its release as part of customs protocol, but the mandatory action on the 105 container vans was never implemented and also “without the required lifting order authorized by the Office of the Customs Commissioner.”

“In the case of the 105 containers, the examinations were not conducted as the officers of the six corporations, with the assistance of their customs brokers and ATI all connived to secure the release of the containers from the ATI premises without the necessary examination,” Lapena said.

“

All duties and taxes were already paid, however, I subjected them to alert orders for an alleged violation of Section 1400 [Misdeclaration, Misclassification, Undervaluation in Goods Declaration] of the CMTA,” he added.

The total dutiable value of all the shipments amounts to P69.675 million.

“I think this incident has been going on for quite some time and this is not the first time that they have done this. This is a well-entrenched syndicate and I am determined to dismantle and totally stop them,” the BOC chief said.

ATI explained that it released the containers after BoC issued a release instruction through the On-Line Release System (OLRS), part of the bureau’s e2m Alert System, over which the port company did not have any control.