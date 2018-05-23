BoC intercepts shabu at NAIA

THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) intercepted 2.3 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or “shabu” worth some P12 million on two separate occasions at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City.

Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena said the illegal drugs were declared as cabinet medicines and pillows. The packages arrived on April 23 and 27 at the FedEx warehouse,

Lapena, who turned over the illegal drugs to the Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Tuesday, said.

Uncovered inside the medicine cabinet was 2,031 grams or 2.031 kilos of shabu. It was consigned to Juey Cuenca of Imus, Cavite and shipped by Stephanie Morese.

The pillow package, on the other hand, contained 344.5 grams of shabu. It was consigned to Susano Trinidad of Cubao, Quezon City.

Both shipments came from California.