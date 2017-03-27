BOC limits luggage inspection

Passengers arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and other airports in the country will no longer be subjected to luggage scrutiny unless marked with “X” that may contain valuable or taxable items.

Customs District III Collector Ed Macabeo cited the directive from Malacañang putting a stop to the opening of luggage and set up “green and red lane” counters at the arrival areas where passengers choose where to exit.

Passengers who have to declare taxable items must pass through the red lane while green lane is for those with nothing to declare. But passengers caught passing the green lane with taxable items luggage will be stopped and their belongings subjected to inspection and must pay additional charges for non-declaration. The directive was issued by Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr. during the First National Anti-Poverty Commission en banc meeting after President Rodrigo Duterte instructed the Bureau of Customs to refrain from opening the luggage of passengers arriving in the country.