BoC ordered to expand data exchange program

The Department of Finance (DoF) has directed the Bureau of Customs (BoC) to exchange trade data with three more countries in a bid to address smuggling and tax evasion.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd ordered Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña to set up data exchange deals with South Korea, Japan and the United States, adding to a similar arrangement being finalized with China.

China, South Korea, Japan and the US represent the Philippines’ top four trading partners, the department said.

Dominguez wants the BoC to closely work with its counterpart agencies in monitoring shipments and checking discrepancies in trade data.

“You have to be able to pick up the phone and call them (the heads of other customs agencies) personally,” the Trade chief was quoted as to have said during a meeting.

The data to be shared include the volume and value of goods exported to the Philippines and import volumes reported by revenue authorities here to check against possible illegal trade practices.

The BoC earlier this month announced that Manila and Beijing — represented by the General Administration of China Customs — were setting up a data exchange system in a bid to curb smuggling

A cooperative agreement is scheduled to be signed when Chinese officials visit Manila next month.

The bureau has already requested data on Chinese commodity imports and exports to the Philippines from 2015 to 2017; monthly or quarterly export and import data by commodity for 2018; and export data on all shipments going to the Philippines and manifests of vessels carrying cargoes bound for the Philippines.