BoC panel to run after smugglers

THE Department of Finance (DoF) has ordered the Bureau of Customs (BoC) to create a “super body” that will do nothing but run after smugglers and illicit traders.

Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña said the envisioned super body will unify all the anti-smuggling efforts of the bureau in all 17 collection districts nationwide under a task force commander who would plan and execute all the bureau’s anti-smuggling operations.

“This is a DoF directive. We want to create an anti-smuggling task force that will continuously operate against smugglers. It will have an intelligence arm, operations arm and investigation and prosecution arms,” Lapeña said.

He explained that the other units like the intelligence group (IG) and enforcement group (EG) can still operate but in coordination with the task force.

“For example, IG operation is on intelligence gathering, then whatever information it gathers it will pass it to the task force. The task force will be the one that will execute (operations),” he added.

The task force will also coordinate with the Coast Guard, the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies. It will also tap the services of the private sector.

“If people are on the side of the government, chances are the government will succeed,” Lapeña said.

The Kapisanan ng Social Media Broadcasters ng Pilipinas Inc. (KSMBPI) and its multi-sectoral partners on Monday took up the challenge to help stop illicit trade at the BoC.

“We will start a nationwide information gathering campaign on illicit trade to help President Duterte’s anti-corruption drive and at the same time help the BoC increase its collection for nation building,” KSMBPI president Michael Aragon said in a statement.

The group said that the government is losing P200 billion because misdeclaration, undervaluation and other forms of technical smuggling.

Lapena said this is possible but the bureau has no data on the actual amount lost to smuggling every year.

“The fact is if we go by the amount of undervaluation, which is actually a form of technical smuggling, it is really a huge amount,” the customs chief said.