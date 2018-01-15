BoC seizes P1.2B worth of party drugs

THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) seized more than two million tablets of prohibited “party drugs” worth some P1.2 billion at the Surface Mail Exchange Department (SMED) in Delpan, Port Area, Manila.

The illegal drugs were turned over by Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña on Monday to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) as mandated by law.

Seized were five parcels containing various kinds of dangerous drugs such as valium, alprozalam, zolpidem and other unlabeled tablets. They were intercepted through the joint efforts of BOC postal examiners and Customs Anti-Illegal Drugs Taskforce (CAIDTF).

All parcels came from Pakistan and arrived on different dates at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) Warehouse at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Lapeña expressed belief that the attempt to sneak in illegal drugs was the handiwork of a drug syndicate in Pakistan.

“It appears that this is the handiwork of a syndicate because it came from one country. There must be an order from their local counterpart. There is a demand of this kind of illegal drugs,” he said.

The recipients of the drug parcels were identified but no arrests were made because nobody came forward to claim them.

One parcel consigned to Peter Parcon with address at #415 Pascual St. San Dionisio, Parañaque City was found to contain 37,820 tablets of Valium, 1,290 tablets of Temazepam, and 6.37 kilograms of unlabeled tablets. A certain Nasrin Akhtar was identified as the sender.

Another box sent by Qaiser Mehmood Poutt was consigned to Jocelyn Villarino. It contained 20,600 tablets of valium, 8,990 tablets of Pinnix (Alprozalam), 5,990 tablets of Madalin, 1,980 tablets of Stilnox (Zolpidem), and 8.62 kilograms of unlabeled tablets.

Two more boxes sent by a certain Zahid Hussain and consigned to Rosalie Rosales were found to contain 64,450 tablets of 10mg valium.

Customs examiners also discovered another parcel containing 5,990 tablets of Mogadon, 19,790 tablets of 10mg valium, and 16,790 tablets of 5mg valium. The shipment declared as garments arrived on January 10 and were sent by Imran Abbas. It was consigned to Lucy Marpuri and Dang Solvino.

The consignees will be charged with violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff law. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL