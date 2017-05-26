BoC uncovers shabu lab in Cagayan

BUREAU of Customs (BoC) operatives serving warrant of seizure and detention (WSD) against three vessels involved in illegal quarrying of black sand uncovered a clandestine shabu laboratory in a raid on a compound in Cagayan. Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon on Thursday said the BoC’s intelligence and enforcement operatives discovered inside the Hua-Xia Compound in Barangay Tallungan in Aparri illegally imported chemicals used as precursors in the manufacture of shabu and explosives. The warehouse was reportedly owned by Michael Tan and Lito Lim with two unidentified suspects. Several glass containers of controlled chemicals used in the manufacture of illegal drugs and explosives worth about P600,000 were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. The owners were not around when the raid was conducted.

WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL