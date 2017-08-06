Bocaue bypass road, exit toll opened to address heavy traffic

TO ease the burden of motorists and commuters caused by the heavy traffic flow at the entry and exit points of North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) in Bocaue, Bulacan, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) has approved the construction of a bypass road along Barangay Turo while additional exit toll in Barangay Taal was also granted by the Manila North Toll Corporation and Toll Regulatory Board. Bocaue Mayor Joni Villanueva-Tugna on Sunday said that DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade recently approved construction of proposed project of Turo Bypass Road initiated by the local government. “We are very grateful to all government agencies and those who have helped to pursue these projects to ease the traffic problem in this town,” she said.

FREDERICK SILVERIO