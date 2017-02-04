Body of Canadian filmmaker found off Florida coast

MIAMI: The body of Canadian documentary filmmaker and conservationist Rob Stewart was reportedly found off the Florida coast on Friday (Saturday in Manila), days after he disappeared during a dive while making a film about sharks. Stewart, 37, vanished on Tuesday afternoon during a dive with three of his crew members at the Alligator Reef coral reef, some four nautical miles (seven kilometers) off the island of Islamorada. Marilyn Fajardo, a spokeswoman for the Coast Guard’s Seventh District, told Agence France-Presse that the body was “found about 300 feet [90 meters] from his last know position and it was found at approximately 220 feet in depth,” Officials made no comment as to the reason for Stewart’s death. A biologist and underwater photographer, Stewart was filming a sequel to his best-known 2006 documentary “Sharkwater,” about shark hunting and its impact on the marine ecosystem.

AFP