BODY FOUND IN CALOOCAN LOT

An unidentified man believed to be a victim of summary execution was found in a grassy vacant lot at 6:30 a.m. Thursday along Novahills Burol, Brgy. 171 Bagombong, Caloocan City. The victim, about 30 to 35 years old, 5’2” in height, of medium built and wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts was discovered by a concerned citizen. Caloocan Police North Extension Office investigators PO3 Gomer Mappala and PO3 Romel Caburog said that the victim must have been killed somewhere else and was dumped in the area to mislead investigators. The Caloocan Police Community Precinct (PCP) 5 is conducting a follow up operation for possible identification of the victim and arrest of the suspects.