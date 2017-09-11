Body in Nueva Ecija not Reynaldo de Guzman based on DNA test–police

THE body found floating in a river in Nueva Ecija was not Reynaldo de Guzman, the friend of Carl Arnaiz who was killed by police following a robbery incident, an official said on Monday.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Deputy Chief for Operations Fernando Mendez Jr. said this was based on the results of the DNA tests on the body and that of his supposed parents Lina Gabriel and Eddie De Guzman.

“I don’t know who said that the body was Reynaldo?” said Mendez who claimed that he was 100 percent sure of the DNA results.

On Sunday, taxi driver Tomas Bagcal who claimed he was robbed by Arnaiz, 19, told a press briefing in Quezon City that the police report on his killing was “scripted”.

Bagcal also stressed that he did not have any legitimate affidavit.

“That is not my real statement,” he said, referrring to two affidavits he allegedly gave police.

The driver said that, when he took Arnaiz to the police station, the police only asked for his name, age, and birthday as well as his cab’s original receipt and certificate of registration.

Bagcal said the police implicated 14-year-old de Guzman in the robbery.

On August 18, Arnaiz was killed in an alleged shootout with police in Caloocan City.

A police report of the incident said that Bagcal claimed that Arnaiz had robbed him.

The Public Attorney’s Office (PAO), in a separate autopsy conducted by its own forensic expert, said there were signs that Arnaiz was tortured.

Arnaiz was said to be with de Guzman during the robbery but disappeared after.

The remains that were initially identified as belonging to de Guzman were found in Gapan, Nueva Ecija on Thursday.