Body of NPA rebel turned over to tribal leader

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: The unidentified body of the slain New People’s Army (NPA) rebel was turned over to Datu Juliano Lipangga, the tribal leader in the mountain village in San Luis, Malitbog in Bukidnon. Insp. Hubert Terol, Malitbog Police Station chief, said the military recovered the decomposing body during clearing operations in the mountains of Victory in San Luis after the government troopers encountered the NPA on Friday afternoon. Lt. Col. Ronald Illana, commanding officer of the 8th Infantry Battalion (8IB) said, a team was dispatched to the area after a report about the presence of an armed group reportedly asking candidates in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections to pay for a permit to campaign (PTC) and permit to win (PTW). “I am deeply saddened that another deceived Filipino citizen died in an encounter with my troops,” Illana said in a statement. He said the NPA recruit members but when an encounter happens, they leave them behind either dead or wounded. Recovered along with the dead body was an M16 rifle. There was no report of any casualty on the side of government troopers, Illana added.