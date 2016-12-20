Bogwardt, Nacor lead ICTSI kiteboard winners

German Kathrin Bogwardt and Boracay’s Ken Nacor lorded it over the field to share top honors in Hangtime as action in the ICTSI Philippine Kiteboarding Association Tour got under way in tough condition in Cuyo, Palawan recently.

Bogwardt and Nacor bucked tough, stormy weather with impressive performances with the former beating Ali Dudfield of Australia, local bets Kara Leongson and Mary Jane Gajisan and Lynley Teng in women’s division of the event sponsored by ICTSI that drew the top and rising kiteboarders from Italy, Sweden, Germany, Australia and the host country.

Nacor, the Freestyle Academy owner, also defied strong wind and rain spawned by Typhoon Marce to capture the men’s diadem, foiling Swede ace and former winner Atte Kappel with Christian Tio placing third in tournament backed by Cabrinha, Greenyard Boracay, Strong Media Advertising Solutions and LGUs of Cuyo Island, Sta. Fe, Bantayan Cebu, Boracay, Aklan Province and Mauban, Quezon and airline partner Air Juan.

Louie Fernando came in fourth while PKA president Jay Ortiz settled for fifth.

Doque delos Santos, meanwhile, took the men’s TwinTip Race crown in thrilling fashion, pulling through in a three-way battle with Sassan Moscoso and Julius Non.

Ming Juan shared the spotlight by winning the Novice race, beating rivals half his age, including Roldan Evora.

Kappel rebounded from his setback in Hangtime as he ruled the Masters TwinTip Race, edging Louie Fernando and Ortiz while Tio foiled Nacor’s bid for a second crown as the 17-year-old Red Bull athlete clinched the men’s Freestyle diadem in a sunny condition in the final day of the three-day event which kicked off the ICTSI kiteboading tour’s four-leg fourth season also held to discover talents who could represent the country in various international competitions.

Dudfield also got back at Bogwardt as she topped the women’s Freestyle event, frustrating the German ace with Gajisan taking third place honors in the event.

Despite rainy conditions, the PKA still held seven races over the three-day event

Ortiz later said since the sport is now part of the 2018 World Youth Olympics in Argentina and with a possibility of its inclusion in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, they’re stepping up their effort to discover and tap potential talents.

Kiteboarding has been included in the 2018 Youth Olympics calendar of events with hopes high for the sport to also be lined up in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, the second stage will be held in Bantayan Island, Cebu from January 13 to 15, 2017 with Boracay hosting the third stop on Feb. 18-20 before the tour winds up in Cagbalete Island in Quezon on March 3 to 5.