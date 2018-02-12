Bohol airport operations to need huge manpower

TAGBILARAN CITY: The provincial government of Bohol is eyeing a massive recruitment drive to fill up manpower needs for operation of the new Bohol Panglao Airport.

Gov. Edgar Chatto, in statement on Saturday, said the manpower requirement should be satisfied before the airport opens in August.

At present, the airport needs at least 190 aviation and Customs officers to man the

It is set to open for commercial operations by the third quarter of 2018.

Reports coming from Bohol’s Effective Development Communications (Edcom) Unit said the airport operations require about 600 aviation employees and Customs officers and personnel to handle the 24-hour operations.

Currently, there are only two Bureau of Customs (BoC) employees stationed at Tagbilaran Airport , which will be transformed into a business park or a special economic zone once the airport in Panglao opens.

Last week, Chatto sat down with officials of the BoC and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) to iron out the manpower and other needs of the airport.

The BoC-CAAP group was led by Wivina Pumatong, BoC-Cebu deputy collector for administration, who inspected the office, administration and operation areas for the Customs at the airport on Panglao Island, the statement from the Edcom said.

In a television interview earlier, Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade named the Bohol Panglao Airport as one of the three “world-class” airports that will operate this year.

The two other world-class airports are in Cagayan de Oro City and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), where a new terminal is under construction.

Pumatong told Chatto that the BoC is assigning 40 officers and personnel, while CAAP will detail 150 men for initial airport operations.

The Bohol Panglao Airport will be initially opened for daylight flights while night-time flights will be allowed by 2019 when all the night time safety aviation facilities and equipment are installed.

The CAAP sees a massive need of about 400 officers and personnel to operate the airport that is 30 years in the making and costs about P7 billion.

The airport’s runway has been extended to three kilometers to allow bigger model aircraft to take off and land.