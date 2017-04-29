Bohol to host next year’s PRISAA

IBA, Zambales: Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games national executive director Elbert Atilano, Sr. announced that Bohol will host the 2018 edition of the games.

Atilano made the announcement on Friday at the close of the 2017 PRISAAA here at the People’s Park in front of the Provincial Capitol.

And the PRISAA top official said Zambales’ hosting will be hard to follow after the committee gave the province a rating of 4.24 out of 5 in hosting the weekling event.

“The pressure is on for Bohol if they can surpass, if not equal, what Zambales has done in the success of our tournament this year,” said Atilano in an interview with The Manila Times.

Since the revival of the Games in 1990, Atilano said the local government units (LGUs) have been throwing full support to make the hosting successful.

“In our part, in 27 years that I hold the operations, it is now that we feel the full support of the LGU. It really shows the public-private partnership which we really commend,” he added.

PRISSA Region 7 deputy secretary-general Bernard Ricablanca is confident that it can carry out the tasks given to them.

“Knowing Bohol, they have the capacity to hold such tournament. They’ve been used to hosting other tournaments there and for them it is just ordinary but they will have some pressure because the ones handling are the private schools,” said Ricablanca.

“It will be the first time for Bohol to host PRISAA National Games and we are happy that they chose us to hold such prestigious event. Our vice governor [Dionisio Balite] has been asking what are the technical requirement in order to host a national event,” Ma. Theresa Delfin, sports coordinator of Bohol Nothern Star College said.

According to Ricablanca, a P2 million seed money is needed to start off its preparation including the refurbishment of playing venues and billeting centers.

Meanwhile, Central Visayas topped the overall tally for the fifth straight year after collecting 124 golds, 64 silvers and 59 bronze medals.

The Central Visayas tanker Razel Cabajar of Cebu City was adjudged the most bemedalled athlete with seven gold medals.

The 18-year old Cabajar ruled the women’s 200-meter individual medley relay (2:47.89), 50m freestyle (30.74), 200m butterfly (2:50.49), 50m butterfly (32.10) and 100m butterfly (1:12.53) and was part of the 4×50 medley relay (2:23.48) and 4×50 freestyle relay (2:09.14) teams that won the gold.

Davao Region swimmer Kyle Pajarito was the most bemedalled in the men’s side after clinching five golds in 200m free, 400m free, 400m medley, 1,500m free, and 200 butterfly as well as two silver in 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle relays.

Western Visayas placed second in the overall race in the seniors division with 53-53-65 (gold-silver-bronze) followed by Negros Island (38-2-12). Western VIsayas topped the youth division for second straight year with 92-43-23 tally followed by Central Luzon (33-53-7) and Negros Island (26-16-4) at third.