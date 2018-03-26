Bohol International Airport fully operational by August, says transport dept

THE New Bohol International Airport is expected to be fully operational by August, according to the Department of Transportation (DoTr) on Monday.

“With what I saw, I have reservations that this will be completed in June. However, with the PMO (Project Management Office) and contractor’s assurance that this will be completed in June, and operational in August, I will take your word for that. Now, make sure that you finish this on schedule. August this year, dapat operational na ito [This should be operational],” Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade said in response to the airport’s PMO.

The DoTr said the PMO told the agency that the project would be delivered without delay.

The DoTr said that the airport was now 80 percent complete, with the runway fully-paved and operational. For its second phase, an additional 300 meters will be added to extend the runway from 2,500 meters to 2,800 meters.

The runway was designed to accommodate seven planes at one time, including a wide-body aircraft for international flights.

The New Bohol Airport is targeted to become the first eco-airport in the Philippines, using solar panels at the Passenger Terminal Building, which can provide about one-third of the facility’s energy requirement.

It is expected to accommodate about two million passengers from its current 800,000. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO