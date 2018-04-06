Bohol island gets 24/7 power supply

THE National Power Corp. (Napocor) on Thursday announced that a round-the-clock power supply is now available to Cuaming Island, a fishing village in Bohol.

Currently, Napocor services 500 households on the island through its Cuaming Diesel Power Plant with a total dependable capacity of 233 kilowatts (kW).

“Fishing remains to be the number one industry on the island, but then we believe that with 24/7 power, non-fishermen can engage in other means of livelihood in order to boost local trade on the island,” Napocor acting Manager for Visayas Operations Pete Llorente said.

Cuaming Island, part of the municipality of Inabanga in Bohol, can be reached through a one-hour boat ride from the port of Tubigon.

Napocor said it recently broke ground for building a bigger office in the municipality of Cortes town that will attend to its 12 mini grids in the province’s remote islands.

“The establishing of the new and bigger Napocor-SPUG [Small Power Utility Group] Bohol mini grid office does not only mean that Napocor is here to stay, but it also signifies our commitment to provide efficient service and be Bohol’s partner in progress,” Napocor Vice President for SPUG Edmundo Veloso said during the ceremonial groundbreaking.

The power agency operates 12 mini grids in Bohol with a combined total dependable capacity of 970kW that caters to about 2,500 households in the area.

Napocor is mandated by Republic Act 9136, or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (Epira), to perform missionary electrification through the SPUG.

This year, the state-run corporation will deploy 19 new generating sets with an aggregate capacity of 890kW to various mini grids in Bohol as augmentation.

It will also add seven new power facilities in the province to continue energizing more far-flung islands.