Bohol learns from the lesson of Boracay

TAGBILARAN: “What the shutdown is to Boracay was what the earthquake of 2013 was to Bohol.”

Bohol Governor Edgar Chatto describes both incidents as “wake up calls” not only to his Central Visayan neighbor and his own province “but to the whole country.”

Interviewed on the sidelines of “CPR on Wheels and Wings,” sponsored by the Philippine Heart Association (PHA) and Council on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) in Tagbilaran, the veteran politician said: “It’s become a learning point for everyone that the rules of engagement with Mother Nature must be there when we do any type of development, whether it’s in tourism or anywhere else.”

Bohol’s counterpart of Boracay is Panglao Island, connected to the capital Tagbilaran by a scenic bridge, which now boasts a slew of high-end resorts such as Hennan, Be Resort, Eskaya and Bellevue. But unlike Boracay, this island, even larger than Cebu’s Mactan Island, has always boasted a laid-back and more serene ambiance, as does the downtown area.

“Boholanos are quite conservative,” says Chatto, a former congressman and vice governor. “We don’t have girlie joints, but we have fun bars and we have churches. Ours is a family destination and we would reject building a casino.”

An international airport, located in Central Panglao Island, is scheduled to open in August, all the more reason for Chatto and his mayors to be on their toes for what he calls “the corresponding effects of tourism development.”

The province was the subject of a tourism blueprint some years ago that identified the grooming of Panglao Island and other tourist attractions like the tarsier – the tiny primate endemic to southern Philippines – groves, Mahogany Forest and Loboc River among others as important features of a leisure and eco-tourism hub. When he was a congressman, Chatto and Senator Richard Gordon worked to pass the Tourism Act of 2009 that has made tourism infrastructure a priority when seeking funds.

“Everything that you see in Bohol, that has to do with tourism, has been planned,” says Chatto, who adds that they expect to instill and enforce international standards in the area, hoping to be a model for the rest of the country.

He declares: “Why is it when Filipinos go to Subic, they follow the rules there, or when they go to a foreign country like Singapore, they are disciplined? We’re going to do things according to international standards in Panglao, not only in the airport, but also in the surroundings, resort operations, the roads and signages, etc.”

Tagbilaran Mayor John Gessnel Yap 2nd said they are stepping up regular inspection of local resorts with the expected influx of tourists, both domestic and foreign, from the Boracay fallout. “We may see a younger demographic coming in,” he says. “Up until now, it’s been older visitors and families.” Koreans make up the top visitor arrivals.

The transfer of the current airport to Panglao Island, Yap notes, will allow Tagbilaran to erect taller and more modern buildings. Present restrictions allow properties near the air terminal to construct up to only two stories, while those farther away can build up to six stories.

“We’ve been keeping our eye on Boracay even before the shutdown was announced. Hopefully, we are going to learn from whatever lapses there were. We are going to learn from what has happened.”