Bohol policemen cited for fighting Sayyaf bandits

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol: Police operatives who fought with Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandits here alongside Army soldiers in April were commended for their bravery and efforts in the province’s successful war on terrorism. The Army had said at least 11 bandits planned to conduct kidnapping and bombing activities in Bohol days before the trade summit among members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) held in Panglao Island here. After more than a month of hot pursuit, all ASG terrorists were killed in military and police team boosted by a community intelligence-sharing scheme – Bohol’s Purok Power Movement. Cited were Police Officer (PO) 3 Allain Randy Liba, PO3 Enrico Tayactac, PO2 Jose Felicisimo Rebosura, PO2 Teogenes Dumanayos, PO2 Edwin Gudito, PO2 Albert Faustino, PO2 Archemoore Ceniza, PO2 Ronald Hingpit, PO2 Junald Jungco, PO2 Marlon Ampoloquio, PO2 Brynil Niones and PO1 Marjun Autentico. A posthumous award was given to PO2 Rey Anthony Nazareno.

