BOI approves 5MW biomass power plant in Isabela

THE Board of Investments (BOI) said on Friday it has approved the application of Isabela La Suerte Rice Mill Corp., as a renewable energy (RE) developer of biomass energy resources, to construct and operate a 5-megawatt biomass power plant in Isabela for P410 million.

The project was approved under the Renewable Energy Act of 2008, which is among the special laws listed in the current Investment Priorities Plan (IPP).

The BOI said the project was endorsed by the Department of Energy (DOE) and granted clearance by the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“This project affirms Isabela not only as one of the country’s largest rice producers but also one of the largest provincial hubs for renewable energy. The province is in a position to take advantage of all those rice husks left behind after milling,” Trade Undersecretary and BOI Managing Head Ceferino Rodolfo said.

The biomass project will be built between Barangays San Pedro and San Pablo in Aurora, Isabela, which has a rich supply of feedstock that will be used as fuel for the plant. Based on the company’s application, commercial operations were to start in April 2017 with 39 personnel.

The plant will generate electrical power from combustion (steam-turbine-generator) using rice husk as fuel. With a boiler efficiency of around 79 percent at full load, around six tons per hour of rice husk is required for the plant and it is expected to produce 35.64 million kilowatt hours (kWh), which will be delivered to the Luzon grid, it added.

Renewable energy plants (geothermal, hydro, wind, biomass and solar) accounted for the lion’s share in the country’s total installed capacity with 34.3 percent as of June 2016, according to the DOE.