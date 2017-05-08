BOI approves P1.34-B Consunji power project

THE Consunji-owned Southwest Luzon Power Generation Corp. was given the nod by the Board of Investments (BoI) to put up a gas turbine power plant worth P1.34 billion in Calaca, Batangas.

The P1.34-billion project consists of two General Electric (GE) TM2500+ mobile gas turbine power generating units with a combined rated capacity of 46 megawatts by using diesel as fuel.

The electricity generated will be delivered to the Luzon grid under an Ancillary Service Provider Contract with the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP).

The gas turbines are similar to those used in jet aircraft and can be operated to provide full power usually in just 10 minutes from start-up.

“In times of peaked energy demand especially during the summer, this plant can provide the crucial backup to base load plants in avoiding power outages,” Trade Undersecretary and BoI Managing Head Ceferino Rodolfo said on Friday.

“This will provide relief for industries within the area to operate at full capacity,” he added.

The current Investment Priorities Plan (IPP) includes power generation projects as among the preferred activities for investment under the energy category.

It is also in line with the Department of Energy’s (DOE) policy to encourage private sector participation in providing a stable and reliable power generation to address the increasing power demand in the country.

The power plant is equipped with ancillary support facilities such as control room, noise deflectors, switchgear, a transformer and a billing meter. Fuel will be available from the two newly-fabricated diesel day tanks which are in turn fed by a large diesel storage tank fabricated specifically for this project, Rodolfo added.

The BoI said commercial operations started in March 2017. The installed capacity of the project, when added to the combined capacity of recent BoI-approved power generation projects in Luzon, is still within the target capacity installation limit set under the current IPP Specific Guidelines for Energy.

Oil-based power installed capacity in the country as of June 2016 (per latest data from the DOE) was at 3,446 MW (18.2 percent of the total power supply) with dependable capacity at 3,003 MW (16.75 percent of total capacity).

Southwest is controlled by Semirara Mining and Power Corp., which in turn is a member of DMCI Holdings Inc. owned by the Consunjis and is one of the country’s largest conglomerates.

Southwest already operates a 300-MW base load coal plant in the same area in Batangas.