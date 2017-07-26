BOI approves P500-M hotel project in Tacloban

THE Board of Investments (BOI) has approved Robinsons Land Corp.’s (RLC) Summit Hotel and Resorts Group’s P500-million hotel project in Tacloban City in Leyte which is expected to help boost recovery efforts in the region.

“This will serve as a significant boost to the recovery efforts in the region, beefing up local tourism, further pushing economic growth, and providing more livelihood and employment opportunities to the people within the area,” Trade Undersecretary and BOI Managing Head Ceferino Rodolfo said on Tuesday.

The project complied as a tourism project under the 2017 Investment Priorities Plan (IPP) and is expected to further boost local tourism in the area. Tacloban bore the brunt of devastation from Supertyphoon “Yolanda” (international name: Haiyan) which lashed the country in November 2013.

Endorsed by the Department of Tourism (DOT) as a five-star hotel facility, Summit Hotel Tacloban will rise within Robinsons Place Complex in Tacloban City. The 138-room hotel will have a floor area of around 9,000 square meters and will feature a food and beverage outlet, outdoor swimming pool, grand ballroom and meeting rooms and other support facilities.

The hotel is scheduled to begin operations in April 2018 with 25 staffers. It will be the fifth Summit Hotel in the country and RLC’s 12th BOI-registered hotel project.

RLC is part of the Gokongwei-owned JG Summit Holdings Inc., one of the top conglomerates in the country with diverse interests in real estate and hotels, food and beverages, air transportation, banking, petrochemicals and core investments in telecommunications and power distribution.

The BOI has been implementing a number of initiatives to fast track the socio-economic rehabilitation and re-development of the areas devastated by “Yolanda.” It has so far approved a total of 81 projects worth P128.5 billion in areas significantly affected by the supertyphoon from November 2013 up to June 2017.

It said these investments projects will generate some 10,682 new jobs at full capacity.

Over half of these registered investment projects are energy and power projects, of which 27 are into renewable energy, and the rest are in manufacturing, real estate, agriculture, forestry and fishing, and accommodation and food service.

This year alone witnessed a construction boom with 12 real-estate projects and nine renewable projects which are set to spur economic development in the areas devastated by the supertyphoon, the BOI said.