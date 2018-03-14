BOI approves P86-B solar projects for Luzon

The Board of Investments (BOI) has approved P86 billion worth of solar projects in Luzon that Solar Philippines Commercial Rooftop Projects Inc. will implement within the next two years.

Five are in Central Luzon: the P18.99-billion Iba-Palauig facility in Palauig, Zambales, expected to be completed by February 2020 and generate 140 or 140.64 megawatts, depending on current capacity; P13.56-billion Concepcion Tarlac 2 plant in Tarlac City and Concepcion, set to operate next January; P7.08-billion facility in Concepcion and Santa Rosa and P6.9-billion solar farm in Tarlac City and La Paz, seen to start operating by January 2019 and January 2020, respectively; and P8.6-billion Santa Rosa Nueva Ecija 2 project, expected to also begin operations in January 2020.

The rest are in Calabarzon: the P13.56-billion Balayan facility in Balayan and Calaca, Batangas, set to operate in February 2020; P8.64-billion Maragondon-Naic 1 solar farm in Naic, Maragondon, and Indang in Cavite and P8.64-billion Maragondon-Naic Tanza 2 project in Naic and Tanza, each capable of producing between 140 and 196 MW once they become operational in October.

Solar Philippines “is at the forefront of producing renewable and affordable energy to address the growing power requirements of the country with the manufacturing resurgence and infrastructure programs in full swing,” Trade Undersecretary and BOI Managing Head Ceferino Rodolfo said in a statement on Tuesday.

“By taking advantage of the tropical climate of the archipelago, Solar Philippines is not only producing energy through its solar farms, but also producing its own solar panels, as it aims to become one of the world’s largest solar panel manufacturers and exporters,” he added.

The company will employ 243 people to man these facilities once they are operational.

Solar Philippines has been operating the first Filipino-owned solar factory in Batangas since last March.