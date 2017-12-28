BOI, Interior dept hold investment workshop

The Board of Investments (BOI) and the Department of Interior and Local Government-Bureau of Local Government Development (DILG-BLGD) recently held an orientation workshop on investment promotion.

It aimed to enable local economic and investment promotion officers of Regions 1 (Ilocos), 2 (Cagayan Valley), 4B (Occidental and Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan provinces, or Mimaropa) and the Cordillera Administrative Region to better promote the country as an investment destination and build business-friendly and competitive local government units.

The BOI, through its Investment Assistance Service, focused the workshop on enhancing an enabling environment, maximizing resources, and identifying critical investments and business opportunities.

Topics included are salient features of the Foreign Investment Act of 1991 and the Foreign Investment Negative List, and the process of facilitating investment issues and concerns through the agency’s Strategic Investors Aftercare Program.