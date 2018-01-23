BOI OKs Davao coffee project

THE Board of Investments (BOI) Extension Office in Davao has approved Pistacia Mindanao Coffee Export Inc.’s (PMCEI) P1-million coffee growing project.

According to BOI, the project is the first micro and small enterprise (MSE) project approved under the export activities of the 2017 Investments Priorities Plan (IPP).

The project would produce 2,250 kilograms of fermented coffee and and 750 kg of cacao beans annually and exported to Japan.

To be located in Barangay Managa, Bansalan town, Davao del Sur province, the project is set to begin commercial operations this month.

PMCEI, a 80-percent Japanese-owned company, specializes in high-quality agricultural crops, especially fermented coffee and cacao beans from smallholder farmers, to whom it will provide support and access to appropriate technology and markets.

“Through this innovative business, it will increase and sustain farmers’ yields, income and eventually improve [their]quality of life,” BOI said.