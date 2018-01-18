BOLD & BRIGHT

Burberry

Burberry proudly launches its newest collaboration with British model and activist Adwoa Aboah and photographer Juergen Teller, who together brilliantly present the next portfolio of the brand which will come out this February. The new collaboration showcases an injection of neon across ready-to-wear collections and accessories lines, featuring laminated trench coats in high-gloss neon pink and classic honey, The Doodle print across trench coats, dresses, and sweatshirts, as well as The Giant tote bag reworked. It also introduces the frame bag, a mini crossbody with a mid-century silhouette, in highlighter hues.

Burberry is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc. and is located at Greenbelt 4, Rustan’s Makati and Rustan’s Shangri-La.