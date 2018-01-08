Bold, exotic flavors to rule – McCormick

People around the world will look to Asia and other “exotic regions” for new flavors and tastes this year, McCormick & Co. Inc. said.

In its “Flavor Forecast 2018” report, McCormick identified several flavor trends, of which many are their cue from Asian cuisines.

“This year’s Flavor Forecast highlights the casual, adventurous and interactive nature of how people are eating across the globe today,” the spice company said in the report.

The annual report offers a comprehensive look at ingredients, cooking techniques and culinary ideas driving what’s next in flavor at restaurants, on retail shelves, and in home kitchens.

McCormick said that among those expected to attract attention are concoctions that give a new twist to traditional Far Eastern street fare, like Asian crepes, buns and breads stuffed with high-flavor fillings.

Sizzling egg crepes, called “jianbing” in China and “dan bing” in Taiwan—thin pancakes that are griddled, filled and rolled up like a burrito—are likely to become popular this year, it added.

Asian wraps are expected to get a regional twist, like being stuffed with smoky pork, crisp slaw and tangy sauce for a Southern twist.

Bold glazes, seaweed seasonings and tangy dipping sauces similar to those in Japan are forecast to catch consumers’ imagination.

“Tangy, sweet and savory sauces, like the miso sake yakitori glaze, can add excitement to grilled chicken and seafood skewers,” the report said.

Demand for stuffed rice balls, like Japan’s onigiri, will see a spike this year, and would be marketed as snacks.

Asian hot pots are also expected to make their way onto more global dining tables.

Barbeque marinades and sauces, like those from Tanzania and Ethiopia, are also being explored.

For beverages, those that promote wellness and boost energy will shine.

According to the report, demand will increase for breakfast drinks, snack soups and evening beverages with robust flavors and uplifting ingredients, such as cucumber, dandelion greens, ginger, turmeric and cayenne pepper.