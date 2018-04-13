Bold moves; latest player joins the game

Pixiu, our only female participant who only started to play in the third week of the virtual stock trading challenge, continued to work hard this sixth week of the contest. She is now the most active player in the game.

To tuck in profit already earned despite the fickle market behavior, and play safe, Pixiu submitted two “sell” orders for execution on Wednesday, April 11. The first of which was the “sell” order for 20,000 shares of Vitarich Corporation (VITA) at P2.35 per share. Second was the “sell” order for 100,000 shares of STI Education Systems Holdings, Inc. (STI) at P1.61 apiece.

The sale of her VITA shares was not only the shortest holding period for a stock held by her but also for any of the active players.

To be exact, Pixiu acquired VITA six days ago on April 5 at P1.98 per share after noticing that there was a notable “increased trading volume (of VITA) in March.” Together with what she called the “formation of a bullish long-term pattern in the chart (of VITA),” which she further interpreted as a signal for the end of VITA’s price consolidation, she felt it was time to buy.

Her “sell” order, on the other hand, was prompted by the result of her regular review of the price charts. As she said, “VITA has peaked at its 61.8 percent reverse Fibonacci level.”

Fortunately for her, VITA opened at one centavo higher than her “sell” price of P2.35 on Wednesday, April 12. VITA also hit a “high” of P2.41 and a “low” of P2.14 before it closed at P2.25 for the day.

This did not only make her “sell” order as “done and valid.” It earned the extra bonus of being done at P2.36, following the exchange’s computer trading program that gives priority to “sell” orders with lower asking price than the highest bid (buying price), which will serve as the opening price for the day.

It may interest you to know that the sale of her shares in VITA will not be the end of her romance with the stock.

In her “sell” order, she gave the following added remarks: “From my buy price at P1.98, it already gained about 18 percent profit. I will take profit and allow it to consolidate for the next leg up.”

As for Pixiu’s “sell” order on STI, her selling price of P1.61 per share was just too high, way above its trading prices for the day. STI shares opened at P1.47, which served, at the same time, as its “low” for the session. STI’s shares also hit the price of P1.54, which was the “high” and “close” for the day. The “sell” order was, therefore, considered “not done.”

With her very technically oriented language, Pixiu explained that “STI had been consolidating in a tight range between P1.45 to P1.47.” However, she further claimed that STI’s share price “may bounce soon,” too, while she also found that “there is a strong resistance at P1.62.”

In this connection, she said: “I plan to take profit one tick below that level (P1.62) and buy back when the sentiment had turned more bullish.”

This last remark will explain why she gave a follow-up “sell” order for her STI shares for execution on Thursday, April 12, with the same asking price of P1.61 per share

Waiting for the results of Pixiu’s game this week, the table summarizing her trading activities will be shown next time.

Latest player to join the game

Another player entered the market for the first time on Thursday, April 12. This was no other than the one who wanted to be called “Donde Prime.”

Donde Prime submitted a “buy” order for 10,000 shares of gaming operator Bloomberry Resorts Corporation (BLOOM) at P12.10 per share.

Following is his explanation for the “buy” order: “BLOOM saw a sudden drop in today’s trade, and the drop is quite significant. Usually there will be confusion when there is a significant decline in prices with no particular negative catalyst. I am banking on the thought that other investors might consider this as a bargain price already. If not, I can sell it tomorrow even for intraday movement.”

He also expressed desire in making an intraday trade for BLOOM. Unfortunately, I told him that from the start, day-trading was not part of the design of the contest.

We are not equipped for this type of trades. More importantly, it runs counter to the thesis of this contest, which considers, among others, that intraday gains may be good when “trading for a living” but not as necessarily material when “trading for the creation of wealth and financial freedom.”

As you already know by now, too, the results of Dondee Prime’s trading order, together with Pixiu’s latest trading activity and follow-up “sell” order for her STI shares, will only be reported on Tuesday next week due to submission deadlines for this article.

Watch out too for the full report on the trading performances of all the players for Week 6 next Tuesday, April 17.

