Bollywood excitement on cable TV

Filipino fans longing to see the much talked about song and dance, memorable music and glamour of Indian films or Bollywood, as it is known around the world, now have their chance to watch them in the Philippines through Zee Sine over Cignal TV.

Aimed at feeding the hearts of Filipino audiences with world class entertainment through high quality program content, the cable network provider is now home to the first 24/7 Tagalized Bollywood movie channel dubbed Zee Sine. Available on Channel 19 with specific post paid plans, Zee Sine promises to provide an all new TV viewing experience.

Mumbai or formerly Bombay, India is one of the world’s biggest film and entertainment production cities in terms of movies produced and ticket sales; and its global brand, Bollywood, is well known for outstanding films with stories and themes that give audiences a taste of the vibrant and colorful Indian culture.

Zee Sine “Bollywood Na Tayo!” is Cignal TV’s reiteration of bringing to Filipino viewers the best shows that the world can offer. This new channel is backed by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., one of Asia’s leading media and entertainment companies, whose film vault contains the world’s largest Bollywood movie library of more than 3500 titles.